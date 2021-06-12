After several weeks of consistent rain helped dampen the soil and erase most of the drought conditions in Central Texas, it appears that the heat is beginning to move in.
Today's high temperature could be around 94 with a heat index of 100.
Temperatures could peak as high as around 97 Sunday, with heat index values of around 105.
“It looks like we’re definitely going to get into the drier, hotter part of the summer,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes.
She said that heat advisories are not expected to be issued, however.
“It looks like we’re going to stay just under the criteria,” she said.
Looking ahead into the upcoming week, Barnes said the air should be drier so heat index levels should not be as high, but it can continue to feel muggy.
According to the NWS forecast, area residents can expect to see mostly sunny or sunny skies, as high temperatures rise into the mid to upper 90s.
The forecast high temperature is above 90 degrees every day through Friday, according to the latest from the NWS.
