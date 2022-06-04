Following the hottest May on record for Killeen, more sweltering heat is on the way, with triple-digit numbers expected Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures right at 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service website.
When it is not projected to be north of 100, high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s. Low temperatures should be in the mid-70s. Wind speeds should also remain steady around 20 mph for much of the week.
Hottest May
According to Meteorologist Steve Fano, Killeen had its hottest May on record, though the NWS data for the city only goes back to 2010.
“At least for the last 12 years, this was the warmest May on record,” Fano said Saturday.
Fano stated that the average high temperature this May in Killeen was 91. The highest maximum temperature of 95 degrees was reported several times: on May 15-19, 27-29 and 31, Fano said.
Safety Tips
On the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth website, there is a list of heat safety tips for the upcoming heat. They are:
Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty
Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles
Take frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning
Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water
According to Healthline.com, the symptoms of heat exhaustion are: general weakness, increased sweating, light-headedness, and clammy skin.
With heat stroke, the symptoms are: a body temperature of over 104 degrees, rapid and strong heart rate or pulse, loss of consciousness, unusual behavior, and red, dry, hot skin.
Looking ahead
Area residents can generally expect to see the same conditions throughout the summer. According to the summer 2022 outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this summer’s temperatures may be strikingly similar to those of 2011, which it says was the hottest summer on record.
The NOAA reported that above normal temperatures are typical when there is below normal precipitation.
Because La Nina conditions prevailed through the winter months, leaving much of the area with a significant rainfall deficit, the summer is expected to be drier than normal.
Fittingly, exceptional drought conditions have scorched Central Texas, particularly Coryell and Lampasas counties. Bell County has continued to have a wide array of drought conditions throughout the county, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
