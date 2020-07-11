Triple-digit temperatures are on the way and a heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service website.
Conditions will be clear most of the week and wind speeds will fluctuate between 10 and 25 mph.
The expected low and high temperatures through Thursday are as follows.
Today: 81 | 105
Monday: 79 | 106
Tuesday: 77 | 105
Wednesday: 76 | 101
Thursday: 76 | 99
