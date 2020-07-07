Killeen-area residents can expect to see temperatures rising above 100 degrees later in the week as Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 100, and weekend temperatures could hit 105, according Lamont Bain, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
“The reason for the rise of temperatures is due to a high pressure drift into” other air masses, he said, “It will continue to climb on Friday because of that air mass.”
Bain said that the area has already hit its first 100 degree mark on June 9.
The forecast for today calls for temperatures as high as 97 with a heat index value of 103 , according to the forecast. The forecast calls for most of the day to be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with south winds around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph, Wednesday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 77 and winds around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 98 and a low of about 76 in the evening with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High 100, Low 77
Saturday: High 103, Low 78
Sunday: High 105, Low 78
