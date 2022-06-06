Summer may not officially start for another two weeks, but with days in the triple digits on the heat index, Killeen residents are set for boiling days regardless.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Bishop said Monday that the NWS currently expects Monday and Friday, at 105 on the heat index, to be the hottest days this week. The heat index is how hot the weather feels; it’s a combination between the given temperature and area humidity.
As of 5 p.m., Monday is expected to see a high of 101 degrees, reaching 105 on the heat index, with a low of 74 degrees at night.
Tuesday is expected to reach 100 degrees, while highs of 99 degrees are projected for Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday’s high is forecast to be 102 degrees, which may feel as hot as 105 degrees with humidity.
Nights should remain cool this week with mild cloud cover helping to reduce temperatures down to the mid to high 70s at dusk.
According to Bishop, there is a slight possibility of a small amount of rain this weekend, but chances are slim. Additionally, the strong system of thunderstorms currently rocking the Plains, including Colorado, Oklahoma and even as far south as Amarillo should leave Central Texas unaffected, Bishop said.
Finally, Bell County is split when it comes to drought conditions. Portions of northern Bell County, including Killeen, are in a state of severe drought, while much of the rest of Bell County is in a state of moderate drought. Drought.gov, which uses the national integrated drought information system, indicates that Killeen may enter into a period of extreme drought in the long term.
