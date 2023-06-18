The National Weather Service Fort Worth described each day this week as sunny and hot as the area remains under an excessive heat warning through Tuesday, according to their website.
On Monday, the high will be 104 degrees with heat index values as high as 115 degrees. There will be a south wind of 5 to 10 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain before 9 p.m.
In the evening, partly cloudy skies will cool the area off to 77 degrees with a 10 to 20 mph wind gusts.
Tuesday’s high will be 106 degrees with a low of 78 degrees. A steady south wind around 10 mph is expected to last throughout the day.
Wednesday will see a high of 103 degrees and low of 78 degrees. Wind gusts will start with east southeast wind from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph and will slowly shift to an east northeast wind.
Thursday will see a high of 99 degrees and a low of 76. Winds will be from the east at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday will see a high of 100 degrees with a low of 78 degrees.
On Saturday, the high is expected to be near 102 degrees with a low of 78.
The National Weather Service said extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
In the excessive heat warning, the National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the warning said. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”
