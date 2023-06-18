weather

The Long Branch Park splash pad is the place to be this Father's Day. As temperatures soar this week, this is a great way to stay cool.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The National Weather Service Fort Worth described each day this week as sunny and hot as the area remains under an excessive heat warning through Tuesday, according to their website.

On Monday, the high will be 104 degrees with heat index values as high as 115 degrees. There will be a south wind of 5 to 10 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain before 9 p.m.

