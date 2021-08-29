Though Hurricane Ida is tracking toward Louisiana, its impact may be felt in the Central Texas area, the National Weather Service said Saturday.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said the local area could see some rain today and throughout the week.
The greatest chance of rain is today, with chances around 50%.
Later in the week, rain likely will be “hit or miss,” Sanchez said. Chances are around 20% in the afternoon for Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Daytime showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Sanchez said not everyone will see rain, characterizing it as an “isolated convection.”
High temperatures throughout the week are projected to be in the low to mid-90s.
