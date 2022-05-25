The fenced construction area in Wendland Plaza, near the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Interstate 14, has erected the outline of a new building.
The Killeen permit office confirmed the building is slotted to be a Tropical Smoothie Café at 1103 S. Ft. Hood St., in between the Dollar Tree and Raising Cane’s.
According to the company’s website, Tropical Smoothie Café’s menu “boasts bold, flavorful smoothies with a healthy appeal, all made-to-order with quality ingredients.” The website says that the smoothies are made with real fruits, veggies and juices to reach that quality taste. The store also serves healthy foods such as toasted flat breads, wraps and sandwiches made with quality meats, fresh produce and flavorful sauces.
With multiple locations across the United States this would be the first location in Killeen. The Herald was unable to reach the company Wednesday about a possible opening date.
There is also a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Harker Heights at 300 E. Central Texas Expressway Suite 400.
That store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day but the drive through lanes close at 9 p.m.
To learn more about Tropical Smoothie and its products, go to https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/ or call 254-213-9011 to reach the Harker Heights location.
