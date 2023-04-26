Nolanville police have identified the driver of the 18-wheeler who died when the fuel truck he was operating crashed into other vehicles earlier this week, causing a highway fire that could be seen for miles and shutdown Interstate 14.

The driver’s name is Victor Powell, 43, of Austin, Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton said Wednesday. The Nolanville Police Department is investigating Monday morning’s fiery crash on Interstate 14.

On Monday, April 24, Bell County Emergency Management responded to a fatal accident on westbound I-14 near Paddy Hamilton Road involving five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler transporting roughly 8,500 gallons of fuel. As a result of this accident, the section of westbound I-14 between Simmons Road and Paddy Hamilton Road was closed for the rest of the day.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

