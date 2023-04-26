Nolanville police have identified the driver of the 18-wheeler who died when the fuel truck he was operating crashed into other vehicles earlier this week, causing a highway fire that could be seen for miles and shutdown Interstate 14.
The driver’s name is Victor Powell, 43, of Austin, Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton said Wednesday. The Nolanville Police Department is investigating Monday morning’s fiery crash on Interstate 14.
“The investigation is not complete at this time,” Hatton said. “We are awaiting results from a toxicology report.”
What is known is that Powell was traveling westbound on I-14 around 6 a.m. that morning, carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel, when he collided into another accident scene involving multiple vehicles.
“The driver was transporting fuel from Hutto to a location in Killeen for delivery,” Hatton said Wednesday. “We don’t know yet what company Mr. Powell was delivering for, nor where exactly the delivery was to have been made.”
According to James Stafford, spokesman for Bell County, the initial accident occurred between a Pontiac and another 18-wheeler that was hauling lumber. That collision disabled the Pontiac which then had no lights to warn oncoming traffic. The driver attempted to flag down traffic when another driver in a pickup stopped to render aid, Stafford said. A fourth vehicle came upon the scene and lost control, colliding with the pickup. The fuel truck caught fire and burned other vehicles at the scene.
“Fortunately, all the drivers and passengers of the four vehicles were able to clear the area before the 18-wheeler fuel transport collided with all the vehicles,” Stafford said.
There were four individuals who were taken from the scene with minor injuries, while two others declined medical care at the scene, according to Stafford.
Hatton said all of the accident victims who were transported have been released from the hospital.
The accident, which occurred between Paddy Hamilton Road and Simmons Road, shut down traffic for hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.