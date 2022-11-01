A lift truck hit the underside of a busy Killeen bridge Tuesday morning, and police are temporarily closing one of the turnaround lanes beneath the Interstate 14 overpass.
The east-side turnaround lane is closed under the I-14 overpass on Trimmier Road until Texas Department of Transportation officials can inspect the damage, according to a Killeen police officer at the scene, across from the Red Lobster restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.