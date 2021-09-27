COPPERAS COVE — An 18-wheeler got stuck on the railroad crossing at 17th Street between Avenues B and D in Copperas Cove on Monday morning.
The incident backed up traffic behind Copperas Cove High School Monday morning.
The steep hump at the railroad crossing often causes the trailers on the trucks to get stuck between the wheels, requiring tow trucks to remove them from the tracks.
