Several emergency crews responded to an accident on eastbound U.S. Highway 190 near the merge ramp to get onto Interstate 14 just outside of Copperas Cove on Friday afternoon.
Videos posted to Facebook from people passing the scene showed a 2018 Freightliner truck tractor towing a trailer loaded with trash on its side.
“For reasons unknown the truck left the roadway and driver over corrected and landed on its side,” said Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
As a result of tipping over, trash was strewn about in the median.
The 42-year-old male driver from Killeen was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries, Washko said.
In response to the wreck, the Copperas Cove Police Department announced on Facebook about 4 p.m. Friday that all eastbound traffic just past H-E-B in Cove had been “shut down.”
Around 5:45 p.m., Washko said one lane had reopened.
