The American Freedom Tour is coming to the Austin Convention Center on May 14, bringing former U.S. President Donald Trump and some notable others to Central Texas.
“It’s time to win back America,” Trump said on americanfreedomtour.com. He and his son Donald Trump Jr., head up the tour with other conservatives like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, musician Ted Nugent; political analyst and TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle; political commentator and author Dinesh D’Souza; actor, author and director Kevin Sorbo; and Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb, among others.
“Austin welcomes President Trump” is seen on several billboards throughout the area.
At least four billboards with Trump’s image and info on the event were along Interstate 14 in Killeen and Harker Heights this week. Another of the billboards is in Nolanville on I-14; and at least two others were seen along Interstate 35 in Temple.
Nancy Boston, chairwoman of the Republican party of Bell County, said the billboards are up along stretches of Interstate 35 from Bell County to Austin.
She said there are no plans at this time to organize a group from our area although we plan to promote interest in the tour coming to Austin.
Tickets are available on the event’s website where one may purchase “Patriot” tickets which entitle the ticket holder to a roundtable discussion with several of the tour speakers among other perks. Pricing for these tickets is only available by contacting organizers online. Additional ticket packages range from $9 for satellite viewing to $4,995 for those who purchase “Presidential” tickets before Friday. An added bonus for early birds is that most of the tickets are available on a buy one, get one free promotion. The website also states that the next ticket price increase will be on or before Friday.
Trump held a similar event in Houston in January and has been touring throughout the nation since.
Sandra, you are out of line
good target practice
