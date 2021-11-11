As some family members paid their respects at the graves of loved ones — some toting bouquets of flowers — a familiar tone rang out across the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday afternoon.
Several members of Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas (or MECATX) played taps at various graves to honor the veterans who have passed.
To begin the taps ceremony, Samantha Salvador played the 24-note tune at the grave of former MECATX board member Edwin Maunakea Jr.
Salvador said it meant a lot to play taps at the grave of not only Maunakea but of other veterans.
“So every time there’s a moment that I can play over here — Veterans Day, Memorial Day — I do come over and I do play (to) continue that tradition,” Salvador said.
Salvador added that Maunakea had an influence on her life and met him through MECATX that retired Col. Daniel Kott founded in 1980.
“He’s always encouraged us to continue playing, especially learning music and dance and everything that we could learn,” Salvador said of Maunakea, who died Nov. 12, 2015.
After playing at the grave of Maunakea, the group traveled across the cemetery to the grave of another former board member, Joe Landez, who founded KRMY Spanish Radio in Killeen. He was also once president of the Heart of Texas LULAC Chapter 4840.
Before making the trip across the cemetery, Charles Patterson Middle School band teacher Arthur Bryan explained that he often volunteers to play taps at the grave of deceased veterans on his free time.
“I believe it’s my duty to come out here and play taps so that they’ll at least have the live version as opposed to the recording,” the retired staff sergeant.
Seemingly on cue, on the way to the other side, a family called for and requested that Bryan play taps by their loved one’s grave.
Bryan said that to him, Veterans Day means taking care of and celebrating those who came before him and made sacrifices for freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.