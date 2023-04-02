Middle Bands 1.jpg

Leo Buckley Stadium at Killeen high school is about to undergo turf replacement following approval by the board of trustees at Killeen Independent School District.

 Courtesy photo

During Tuesday’s regular school board meeting, Killeen trustees voted to approve an additional 43 positions, based on student enrollment projection changes as presented by David Manley, the district’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources.

According to Manley, the initial staffing allocations were presented last month based on student enrollment projections at the time.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.