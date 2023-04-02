During Tuesday’s regular school board meeting, Killeen trustees voted to approve an additional 43 positions, based on student enrollment projection changes as presented by David Manley, the district’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources.
According to Manley, the initial staffing allocations were presented last month based on student enrollment projections at the time.
According to his written recommendation to approve, Manley’s statement said, “since then, we have received updated dyslexia program enrollment and updated district enrollment projections. The staffing guidelines for secondary English as a Second Language and Texas Education Agency school improvement campuses have been adjusted.”
He explained that those changes required the additional staff to be on the roster for the next school year in order to be in compliance.
In all, the district plans to add staff at four middle schools and 10 elementary schools as well as additional support service staff where needed. By adding 43 new positions, this change brings the total staff numbers to 6,995 for the 2023-2024 school year.
In other business, the board approved measures to replace turf at the Leo Buckley Stadium using Hellas Construction out of Austin. Hellas Construction’s contract amount for this project is $2,097,906.
Also approved was a contract with Engineered Exteriors as the roofing consultant engineer for the Fiscal Year 2024 roofing life cycle replacement project.
The district has prioritized potential projects and plans a partial roof replacement at Ellison High School and a roof replacement at Live Oak Ridge Middle School to be completed by Fall of 2024.
The construction budget for these projects is $7,630,696. Additionally, $457,841.76 is budgeted for roofing engineering services, and $177,015.80 is budgeted for contingency. The total design and construction project budget is $8,265,553.56.
This project will be funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
Board members approved the firm of Estes, McClure & Associates, Inc., as the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing engineer; and Lackey de Carvajal Cx as the commissioning agent for the fiscal year 2024 HVAC life cycle replacement project.
Based on work order requests, replacement parts availability, and the age of existing systems, Trimmier Elementary School campus and Ellison High School Addition (consisting of 12 HVAC units) for replacement are the district’s first priorities. The design, permitting and construction process for the Fiscal Year 2024 HVAC life cycle replacement project is planned to take approximately 15 months, with a targeted substantial completion date of July 30, 2024. Construction for this project will occur during Summer 2024. The total design and construction project budget is $1,527,031.80. This project will also be funded with ESSER funds.
To round out their full agenda, board members officially accepted the resignation of Superintendent John Craft, with his official last day being April 3.
