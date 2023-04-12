Board President Brett Williams made a compelling plea at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting, for the public to “get involved” in the process of selecting the next superintendent of Killeen Independent School District.
“We are in the middle of a process that will have long-term effects on the lives of school children and our community,” Williams said.
The search firm of J.G. Consulting out of San Antonio was hired to conduct a survey, town hall meetings and coordinate the process in place to insure board members have a qualified candidate pool to select from.
“I want to make this point clear, as well,” Williams said. “The seven board members here before you will be the deciding body that selects someone to fill that position. We need your input, we need you to participate and we need to know the qualifications that are important to teachers, students and the public.”
Williams reviewed the results and referred to the post on the board’s webpage which reflected total respondents to the survey as of Monday.
According J.G. Consulting, there were 878 total respondents who participated in taking the survey. However, participants could select more than one option or category they fit into. Because of this, the figures published in the update included 431 who identified as parents, 619 as staff, 17 as students, 359 as students or parents and 122 who identified as community member/other.
The online survey includes five items for consideration.
The first task is to rank the importance of four qualities a candidate could possess and are listed as being a strong communicator, community advocate, experienced educator or being approachable and visible.
The second item asks the survey-taker to list the top three accomplishments of Killeen Independent School District.
The third item is a question for survey-takers to fill in the blanks. It asks for a list of the top three challenges that the next superintendent must prioritize.
The fourth item is where the survey taker selects one or more respondent group he or she identifies with.
A final space is available to all survey takers to add their own comments as they pertain to the search for a new superintendent, within a 1,000 character limit.
The deadline to submit the survey is Friday.
The email also mentioned there would be 19 focus group meetings. Although not named specifically by Williams, he indicated that these groups would be made up of community leaders and others who might not otherwise be recognized by the other information gathering methods in place.
“If you want to be in a focus group, contact the district,” Williams said. “We have given several opportunities for the public to be a part of this process.”
According to the district, the leadership profile will be ready for review by the board April 18. The application period will begin Wednesday and run through May 12 with a review of candidates scheduled for May 18. Interviews will begin May 22 and run through June 5. Sometime on or before June 15, trustees will name a lone finalist.
However, according to the terms of the contract with J.G. Consulting, the board of trustees may choose to adjust this timeline at any time.
