During regular business Tuesday night, Killeen ISD school board members discussed their preferred language for policy changes and asked for clarification regarding teacher evaluations and the process in which exemptions are handled.
Jerry Ciesiolka, Director of Innovation and Program Evaluation with the district, presented the language for review which included clarification of frequency and ratings used in the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System or T-TESS.
The state requires educators who teach a Teacher Incentive Allotment or TIA course to participate in an annual formal T-TESS evaluation. Additionally, teachers undergo what are called classroom observations at a rate of six per school year and a formal evaluation according to district policy.
Under certain circumstances, teachers who have opted into the Teacher Incentive Allotment program or TIA, may receive an exemption from the annual formal evaluation. These circumstances are based on the designation a teacher receives from previous evaluations, such as ‘master’ or ‘exemplary.’
Ciesiolka told trustees that he prepared clarification to district policy for them to review, but first submitted the proposed language to the Texas Association of School Boards or TASB for comment.
TASB recommended the policy specifics be included in the district’s administrative guidelines which is more procedural a “framework” with general rules on how the policy would be implemented included in the district’s policy and procedures.
Board members then discussed which language should be included in the guidelines, which are approved by the district’s Central Administrative Advisory Group, and what should be included in the district’s local board policy.
Following discussion, board members asked Ciesiolka to come back to them with additional clarification on this policy for their next regular meeting July 11.
In other business, Kallen Vaden, Chief Financial Officer reported on the upcoming schedule for budget activity.
“There are many components that go into planning our general fund budget,” according to Vaden.
The process typically begins in December each year with student projections. These projections drive revenue, expenditure and staffing budgets.
The board approves the staffing allocations that are determined by applying staffing formulas to student projections. These numbers are refined and used to determine expenditure direct allocations to campuses. Budget worksheets are distributed to campuses and departments. Once the school board considers and approves compensation rates, finance can finalize staffing and related costs.
A final budget should be ready for the board to approve in August.
