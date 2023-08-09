Six Killeen ISD students who competed at nationals for the Texas Association of Future Educators in Orlando, Florida, were among the individuals recognized at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“As we eagerly look forward to the new school year beginning in just a few days, it is our privilege to spotlight distinguished individuals, departments and a campus that have made Killeen ISD proud at both the state and national levels,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said as she introduced each student. Classes for KISD begin Aug. 14.
Alyssa Cruse, Anastasia Camden, Lilliana Provost and Sophia Rios-Wallis from Harker Heights High School; Antonio Atalig from Chaparral High School and Fabian Ricci Ramirez brought home five National Champion titles this year. They were among the thousands of students who competed in performance-based events where aspiring educators showcase their expertise, skills and leadership in the field of education. Some of the categories included Educators Rising Moment Speech, Ethical Dilemma, Professional Development and Teacher-Created Materials.
The Ethical Dilemma Team of Cruz, Camden and Atalig brought home top honors as National Champions. Camden also placed fourth, nationwide, in the Public Speaking event.
The National Champion Project Visualize: Service Team was the student duo of Provost and Rios-Wallis.
Ramirez placed fifth overall in the Educator Rising Moment speech.
Also recognized was the Audio-Radio Production Team of Brian Vaughn from Harker Heights High School and Olivia Gonzalez from Ellison High School. This team competed at the national Skills USA Meet in Atlanta, Georgia, this summer and finished third overall. The pair was one of over 40 teams at the event. They produced a radio production to demonstrate their ability to plan, write, record, edit and render the project.
Shifting gears at Tuesday’s board meeting, Maya introduced employees from two district departments which provide service to the community and have helped to make the district an efficient and exemplary example in Texas.
“For over 30 years Killeen ISD has received the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Reporting from The Association of School Business Officials International,” Maya said. “This recognition represents a significant achievement for districts that have met high standards of finical reporting transparency. This is a great recognition, and we are honored to have a team focused on sound practices and ethics. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report informs stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community.”
Maya introduced Chief Financial Officer Kallen Vaden and Director of Financial Reporting Krispin Blow.
Trustees also honored Director George Ybarra and Specialists Kasey Modde and Theresa Camacho from the Purchasing Department for recognition by the Texas Association of School Business Officials.
“The Purchasing Department has been commended by the TASBO for several categories including Operation Organization, Policies and Procedures, Contract Operations, Staff Engagement, Training Certification and Procurement Card Warehousing Procurement Knowledge Technology Communication Tools to be named an Award of Merit recipient,” Maya said. According to the accolades, only 71 districts met the criteria for this distinction and Tracy Ginsburg, the Executive Director for TASBO shared her comments by saying, “we’re honored to recognize the work our honorees do to streamline operations, comply with regulations and set the standard for how to utilize taxpayer dollars.”
In a final presentation, representatives from Meadows Elementary School were honored by trustees for a unique project which began last year.
“Meadows Elementary embarked on a thrilling journey of friendship, uniting educators and students across two states through engaging service projects, robotics events, and literacy initiatives under the Student 2 Student program,” Maya said. “This journey led them to Washington D.C. last month to accept the Military Child Education Coalition Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award after partnering with KISD Technology Services, the KISD Career Center, their adopt-a-school partner: 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, and Liberty Middle School in Madison City, Ala. to help students build socialization, communication, and literacy skills. They not only claimed the prestigious award but took home the Outstanding title for their project: Mission Possible- Mission Ready-Mission Inc. This title recognizes successful partnerships that celebrate military-connected children in exceptional and sustainable ways.”
The group, led by Principal Julie Sims included Jeff Fuller from the Career Center, Cyndi Carrolton from Technology Services, and Campus Technician Stephanie Young.
