Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 9:24 pm
The city of Killeen hosted a career fair Wednesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
According to the city’s Human Resources Department, about 100 people came through the event.
The city previously said it is looking to hire for a number of open positions within various departments, including police and fire departments. The job fair allowed interested applicants to meet each hiring team and learn more about the position, compensation and benefits.
Applications are still being accepted online at www.killeentexas.gov/jobs.
