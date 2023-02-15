Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Water Oak Drive.
An assault of a family member was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Temora Loop.
An assault was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Daybreak Circle.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 Florence Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 60th Street and Trotwood Trail.
An assault was reported at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1800 block of Stardust Street.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Fictitious license plates was reported at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Chantz Drive and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Monte Carlo Lane.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Tiffany Circle.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Rancier.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
An assault on a family member, aggravated assault was reported at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Constellation Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Crime statistics were not available at press time.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assist arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for ail To maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear 2:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft was reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, outstanding warrants was reported at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding in a school zone, failure to appear was reported at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
