At 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded a temperature of 93 degrees, meaning it has broken the previous record of 92 set there on April 5, 2011. At 3:56 p.m., the airport reported a temperature of 96 degrees.
Winds blowing from the south-southwest were a factor for the record-setting day. Early Tuesday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Garcia said the winds drove dry, hot air into the area.
“In general, the temperatures are about 10-15 degrees above normal for early April, but it’s not out of the question, either,” Garcia said.
In addition to the record high, the National Weather Service also warned of an elevated fire chance on Tuesday afternoon, specifically for Coryell and Lampasas counties as the area continues to be ravaged by drought conditions.
According to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which was released Thursday, a large portion of Coryell and Lampasas counties are under an exceptional drought, the highest drought severity.
The remainder of both counties are in extreme drought conditions.
Bell County is experiencing extreme, severe and moderate drought along with abnormally dry conditions.
Temperatures are expected to be much cooler Wednesday, however, as a cool front moves through. The National Weather Service is projecting a high temperature of around 75 degrees. On Thursday, the temperature could be around 73 before gradually warming up into the weekend. Lows Wednesday through Friday are scheduled to be in the 40s.
