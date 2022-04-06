Officially, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded a high temperature of 97 degrees Tuesday, shattering the previous record of 92 set on April 5, 2011.
National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater said the airport recorded the temperature at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday before it began going back down.
Temperatures are not expected to get nearly as high in the coming week. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s through Friday and in the mid-80s through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.