Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council workshop has been moved from City Hall to the Harker Heights Activities Center, Room A, at 400 Indian Trail.
Council members are scheduled to receive and discuss a presentation by City Manager David Mitchell on the council’s budget priorities.
Members are also scheduled to receive and discuss a presentation regarding Annual Cybersecurity Training from the city’s IT director regarding annual cybersecurity training.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at the Activities Center, which is adjacent to the city’s library.
The meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. May 24 has also been relocated to the Harker Heights Activities Center.
The city is in the process of upgrading the sound system in the Kitty Young City Council Chambers at Harker Heights City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.