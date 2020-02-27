Even now, there is no doubt that students and staff at 20-year-old Shoemaker High School hold their namesake in the highest regard.
On Thursday, a large representation of the school’s student groups helped direct a 95th birthday celebration for Tuke Shoemaker, wife of the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker.
She arrived early for the midday celebration at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, but students jumped to formation – cheerleaders and dance team members joined Junior ROTC cadets in forming two lines to escort and cheer their honored guest to the auditorium entrance.
Senior Class President Cherith Hicks welcomed guests and introduced school groups that performed on the auditorium stage in Shoemaker’s honor.
Cheerleaders, Silver Star dance team, Island Dancers, choir, step team and the Pandemonium steel drum corps took turns performing. A video tribute chronicled the Shoemakers’ connection to the military, Central Texas and the school that bears their name.
The event ended with everyone singing “Happy Birthday” and Shoemaker extinguishing a pair of flames on “9” and “5” candles atop a large cake. She joined family, friends and student and staff guests in a birthday luncheon.
“It’s important that she knows we still care about her,” said Hicks following the formal event. “We want her to know we cherish all she does for us.”
Though most Central Texans know “Ms Tuke” for her long marriage to the former 1st Cavalry Division commander and highly respected community leader, she has led a similarly active life.
Born Feb. 27, 1925 as Mary Alice Rickard, she grew up the daughter of a major general. Her dad, Maj. Gen. Roy Rickard called her “Tuke” as a nickname and she liked it so much that she changed her name legally.
The late retired Gen. Shoemaker was an Army lieutenant when he and another young officer escorted the daughters of two generals to a military party. That experience led to the pair’s first meeting and almost 70 years of marriage.
Tuke Shoemaker was also an accomplished equestrian and a riding instructor.
Retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker served three tours in Vietnam and eventually commanded the 1st Cavalry Division and III Corps at Fort Hood.
Upon retirement, he served as a Bell County commissioner and helped lead the community’s efforts to bring a four-year university to the area. In 2000, Killeen ISD named one of two new high schools for the longtime leader.
He spent countless hours attending Shoemaker High School events and every year before his passing in 2017 at age 93, he greeted every graduating senior as they crossed the stage at the Bell County Expo Center to receive their diploma.
Today, said Hicks, even younger students at Shoemaker High School know the values the school’s name bears.
“They instilled their values in us,” the senior class president said, “and we want to instill those values in others.”
Todd Martin is an employee of the KISD communications department and writes about students, teachers and school events.
