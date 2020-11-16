On Saturday, IMPosssible Teen Center in Killeen planned to host its second annual Turkey Bowl, a benefit kickball game between the community and first responders.
However, the first responders did not show up to the event, according to IMPossible Teen Center founder Vantonio Fraley.
“I could’ve promoted the event better,” Fraley said Monday. “We have limited funds and we were not able to do the Facebook promotions and radio commercials like we planned to do. A lot of the promoting came from my own pocket.”
Fraley said that he had no idea that the first responders were not going to show up.
“I spoke to the (Killeen Police) chief (Charles Kimble) during the event and some miscommunication went on,” he said. “We got it cleared up and next year will be better.”
Kimble messaged Fraley on Facebook in October stating that he would talk to his staff about the event and also said he planned to visit the center on Oct. 12.
“Under the event that I created on Facebook, he said he would come up,” Fraley said. “I also mentioned to a bike patrol officer a few weeks before the event who was patrolling at the nearby hotel and he said he was excited to come out to the event.”
A police officer told Fraley on Saturday that Kimble had spoken to them about the event.
“They (local retailers) moved Black Friday sales up and they had to be out securing and protecting,” Fraley said. “We overlooked the Black Friday weekend being moved up for a lot of companies.”
Fraley, in an email to the Herald, sent documentation that Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra gave approval to hold the event, as well as emails between city officials saying Fraley could hold the kickball game with permission from the owner of the property.
“Even with the miscommunication, we are still pleased and excited for future events with our first responders, including others outside the department,” Fraley said. “We are still going to deliver a Chief appreciation plaque because we still appreciate the department and all they do in our community.”
Attempts to reach Hilary Shine, executive director of Communications for the City of Killeen, and KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez for comment were unsuccessful Monday.
