With Thanksgiving coming up and the winter holiday season fast approaching, there are a number of family-friendly events to help get you in the holiday state of mind. Check out the details in the listing below for what’s going on in the area.
Local Events
The annual Nature in Lights 5.5-mile holiday light display is back and will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Santa’s Village will be available at the Live Oak Pavilion from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 4 and open nightly Dec. 8- 24. Cost is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-person passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for a 24-person passenger van; and $80 for 47-person van or larger bus.
The Educated Angels will host its inaugural Angels on Target Clay Shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at 13682 Maxdale Road, Copperas Cove. Registration for individuals is $125, teams are $500 each, and there are a variety of sponsorship levels available. There will be a drawing for prizes at the end of the event. Proceeds will benefit KISD Special Olympics events, and supporting KISD homeless student needs. Go to https://bit.ly/3tFsgMO to sign up and find more information.
The City of Harker Heights is hosting a food donation drive to benefit the KISD Homeless Awareness Response Program. Donated items will be accepted until Nov. 26 and can be dropped off at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or the Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing. Canned goods, pasta, breakfast cereal, packaged dessert, rice, and other dry goods are needed. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club annual Holiday Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be food, shopping, vendors, pictures with Santa and the Grinch, and more. Admission is $8 for a day pass or $10 for a weekend pass. Kids under 12 are free.
The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is looking for volunteers to help with holiday wreath preparation at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Volunteers will also be invited to lay the wreathes on each grave at the cemetery at 10 a.m. Nov. 26. Parking will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Texas A&M-Central Texas and shuttle buses will be available to take visitors to and from the cemetery.
The Salado Band Mustache Dash 5K Run will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. Cost is $35 per runner. Proceeds benefit the Salado ISD band program. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Salado/Eggnogger for more information.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Turkey Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. Nov. 19. This four-person scramble is open to all and will cost $60 per person with an optional $5 mulligan. Lunch is included. On-site registration is from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
The Four Winds Intertribal Society Gathering will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., Belton. There will be vendors, Native American music and dancing, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
Carlson Law Firm’s Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Race will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 24 at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple. Cost is $30 per person and registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/3EFeIXN.
Salado Glassworks, 2 Peddler’s Alley in Salado, will host multiple Blow Your Own Ornament events from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18. Cost is $60- $70 per person depending on style of ornament selected. Go to https://www.saladoglassworks.com/glass-blowing-events-for-beginners to register.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Wednesday Wellness Walks every first and third Wednesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. This free walk is for seniors ages 50 and up. All fitness levels are welcome.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Laser Friday will feature three different laser light shows set to music every hour at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Nov. 18. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Santa will return to the Killeen Mall, 2100 South W. S. Young Drive, and kick off the season with Santa’s Breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 19. Admission is free but spots should be reserved in advance by going to https://bit.ly/3g7Egna. There will be a pre-packaged breakfast, music, treats, photo opportunities, and more.
The Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will be selling their Christmas trees and wreaths starting Nov. 19 and continuing until all trees are sold out. The farm will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, 4 to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Black Friday.
The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a Dungeons and Dragons Game Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Call 254-953-5491 to register for the game for ages 14 and up.
The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Game Days for Adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
The Chisholm Trail Chorus will host an a cappella performance, “It Takes Courage ... And a Great Pair of Shoes,” at 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Temple Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Go to www.cacarts.org or www.chisholmtrailchorus.org for more information.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Lexi Dalton at 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Kill the Noise at 7 p.m. Nov. 19, and Compton McMurry at 4 p.m. Nov. 20. Barrow will also host Outdoor Movie Night at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 featuring a screening of “Die Hard 2.”
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Sonny Burgess and Jolie Holliday, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Nov. 18. Schoepf’s Backroom Acoustic Session with Dale Watson will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. General admission is $30 and tickets can be purchased in advance at www.outhousetickets.com.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 18. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 19. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by David Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18, Chris Max from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 20.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 26.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, will host live music by Chad Anderson from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 19.
Local Markets
The Nolanville Fall Festival Market will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at 204 N. Main St. There will be vendors, food trucks, pony rides, crafts, and more.
Downtown Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 in downtown Belton, 121 N. East St. There will be crafters, artists, food vendors, and more.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through December at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor, and more.
The Mary Ruth Briggs Library, 8 Morgan’s Point Blvd. in Morgan’s Point Resort, will host its Pre-Thanksgiving Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host a free event for all ages, “Journey into the Past: A Native American Celebration,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
