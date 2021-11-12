This week brings the return of some beloved annual events to the Central Texas area that draw both locals and visitors to the area.
Drive through the Nature in Lights trail for some winter holiday cheer, visit the Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado, or participate in the Turkey Trot 5K Run to gear up for Thanksgiving.
Local Events
The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Belton.
This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays. Santa’s Village will be open Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 18 to Dec. 5, and nightly Dec. 9- 24. Admission is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47+ passenger vans or larger buses.
The 60th annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games will be Nov. 12-14 in Salado. There will be a Calling of the Clans, opening ceremony with a Band and Clan Parade, Scottish singers and dancers, competitions, athletic events, a Celtic village, Scottish food and drink, and more during this three-day event. Admission is $20 for an adult weekend pass, $8 for children; $15 for adult Saturday-only, $6 for children; and $10 for adult Sunday-only, $4 for children. Kids 5 and under are free. Go to https://bit.ly/3bZk2Gk for a full schedule of events.
The Killeen Turkey Trot 5K Run will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 13 at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive. Registration is $25 per runner. Proceeds will benefit the Food Care Center in Killeen. Go to https://bit.ly/2YC2Cwt for more information and to sign up in advance.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club’s 40th annual Holiday Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be shopping available with over 100 vendors, food trucks, face painting, photos with Santa, and more. Admission is $8; kids 11 and under are free. Proceeds will go toward the club’s community outreach programs.
The Killeen Ladies’ Lions Club is will collect donations for canned goods and non-perishable food items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Walmart Supercenter Killeen, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Xplosive Dance Company Killeen is hosting its second annual Killeen Klassic Dance Competition at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at 1203 Pecan Cove Drive, Copperas Cove. There will also be vendors, food, and more available.
The Killeen Holiday Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. There will be holiday arts and crafts, vendors, gifts, food, and more at this event.
The Holiday Around Town: Business After Hours event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be vendors representing businesses from the Temple and Belton Chambers of Commerce, complimentary food and drink, door prizes, shopping, and more available.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is hosting a Holiday Pop-Up Sale now through Nov. 15 during normal hours of operation. Books, magazines, puzzles, and more will be available for purchase and range in price from 10 cents to $2.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Don Ringler Automotive, 7777 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, will host an Outdoor Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18. A special showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be featured and Miller’s Smokehouse will be handing out free brisket chili Frito pies. Admission is one canned food item, to be donated to Operation Feeding Temple’s Food for Families Drive.
Free math and literacy tutoring is available for kids in grades four and up every Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. for elementary-level kids and from 5 to 8 p.m. for secondary school children at Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown, is hosting its annual Fall Festival daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, until Nov. 21. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon and pony rides, games, seasonal food, and more available. Tickets are $16.95 a person Monday through Thursday, and $19.95 Friday to Sunday. Go to https://www.sweeteats.com for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host an in-person Fall Story Time at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 in the library garden for children ages 2 to 6 years old and their families. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting its Cornelia Key Book Club at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 to discuss this month’s read, “Gorillas in the Mist.” There will also be a Family Story Time at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 live on the library’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Nov. 12- 17, will be “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at 7 p.m. and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 12. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 13. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by G. Samuels from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12, Nate Guthrie from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 14.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music by the Hugh Morrison Band at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, The Naggins at 3 p.m. and the Hugh Morrison Band again at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, and Compton McMurryat 4 p.m. Nov. 14.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7535 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, will host free live music by Smokin’ Maxx from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Fragile Bee,” composed of photographs and printsby artist Nancy Macko, is now on display until Nov. 28. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.