COPPERAS COVE — More than 50 people shrugged off overcast skies and a slight chill to take part in a waterway cleanup event sponsored by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Saturday morning.
The group gathered at the Copperas Cove Public Library to register and find out where they would be heading for their portion of the cleanup. KCCB Executive Director Roxanne Flores-Achmad directed groups to one of three locations, including a small creek that runs alongside the Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church on Farm-to-Market Road 116 near the U.S. 190 Bypass.
City Councilman and KCCB volunteer Marc Payne said the creek had been a bigger problem during past cleanups, including one year when bags of clothing from a donation box above the creek broke open and wound up in the waterway. Several dozen people worked to pull paper, plastic, and metal from the water and the banks of the creek during the morning.
All participants received a T-shirt for taking part in the cleanup.
