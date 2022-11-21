Nearly three weeks after a Killeen city truck hit an Interstate 14 overpass, the turnaround lane under the bridge is still closed and repairs have yet to take place.
A Killeen government truck smacked into the underside of a busy Killeen bridge Nov. 1, causing crumbling concrete to fall to the roadway below and shutting down the turnaround lane “indefinitely,” according to highway officials.
The east-side turnaround lane was still closed over the weekend under the Interstate 14 overpass on Trimmier Road after Texas Department of Transportation officials inspected the damage.
“The westbound to eastbound U-turn on I-14 and Trimmier Road will be closed indefinitely. The closure will allow crews to safely perform repairs on a damaged bridge beam,” Texas Department of Transportation officials said following the accident.
“The U-turn will remain closed through the duration of repairs,” according to TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith. “TxDOT does not have a projected reopening date at this time. TxDOT will submit the damage claim to the responsible party once finalized.”
The truck-versus-bridge wreck happened across the street from Red Lobster and involved a white truck marked on the side with the City of Killeen logo, along with the words: “City of Killeen, Solid Waste, Commercial.”
Shortly after the accident, the city roll-off truck was stopped in the closed turnaround lane, and crumbled pieces of concrete were lying on the road behind it. Roll-off trucks typically carry a rectangular, roll-off dumpster that can be dropped off and picked up at various locations. No dumpster was seen at the site after crash, but the truck’s hydraulically operated bed appeared to be in the “up” position as responders worked the scene and detoured traffic.
City officials said the accident happened at 7:27 a.m. on Nov. 1 and verified the truck’s lifting mechanism was in the “up” position when it tried to go beneath the bridge.
The driver was cited, according to the city.
“TXDOT has no concerns about the integrity of the bridge; just the fascia where it could crumble off and hit a vehicle,” according to Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford. “This is why they have it blocked off until further notice.”
All other lanes under and over the bridge remain open.
