Killeen police announced Sunday that are looking for a suspect or suspects wanted in three armed robberies in Killeen since Thursday.
The Robbery-Homicide Unit reported the most recent incident around 8:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Lowe’s Boulevard. Another armed robbery occurred around 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.
Police have not officially connected these two incidents as of Monday morning with a third armed robbery which occurred around 5:29 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
In all three cases, police say a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask entered the store, flashed a gun, demanded money and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to the Killeen Police Department’s Facebook Post, the suspect in the weekend robberies is a black man with a medium build, around 6 foot tall, and in addition to the black sweatshirt was wearing dark gloves, dark pants and dark boots. The victims describe the gun as a black handgun.
In Thursday’s incident, the suspect is described as a black man with a large build around 6 foot tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask, dark gloves, dark pants and brown boots. As in the weekend cases, the victim described the gun as a black handgun.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something or may have information about these incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Anonymous tips may be made online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips app for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and tips that lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible could earn that tipster a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
Number one concern in Killeen..Crime, with lax laws and probation given to many criminals it becomes a revolving door of offenders. Killeen 2nd most affordable in state and number one place to avoid. Need Kersey , stricter laws, more prisons, more police with leeway not scrutiny to combat scum of society element always lurking. Marijuana laws are only the beginning of societal backsliding and lack of personal accountability!
Think we need to post armed individuals in retail stores.
Well, looky here!
The criminal element is stepping up their game in KILL'em.
If you can, get to getting, before you become prey to the predators!!!
KILL'em is a very dangerous place, don't delude yourself, save yourself and your stuff.
