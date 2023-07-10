Killeen police announced Sunday that are looking for a suspect or suspects wanted in three armed robberies in Killeen since Thursday.

The Robbery-Homicide Unit reported the most recent incident around 8:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Lowe’s Boulevard. Another armed robbery occurred around 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

Topaz23

Number one concern in Killeen..Crime, with lax laws and probation given to many criminals it becomes a revolving door of offenders. Killeen 2nd most affordable in state and number one place to avoid. Need Kersey , stricter laws, more prisons, more police with leeway not scrutiny to combat scum of society element always lurking. Marijuana laws are only the beginning of societal backsliding and lack of personal accountability!

don76550

Think we need to post armed individuals in retail stores.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Well, looky here!

...

The criminal element is stepping up their game in KILL'em.

...

If you can, get to getting, before you become prey to the predators!!!

...

KILL'em is a very dangerous place, don't delude yourself, save yourself and your stuff.

...

[ohmy][crying][scared][yawn][unsure][censored]

