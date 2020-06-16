A fight at a nightclub Sunday morning led to shots fired. Nobody was injured, but two men were arrested after Harker Heights police said they were found carrying weapons at the nightclub.
Police responded to a shots fired call at a nightclub in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights.
Police stopped a vehicle they suspected to be involved in the fight and shooting, according to a news release from Harker Heights Chief of Police Phillip Gadd.
Three people were detained after police found several weapons in the vehicle, the release said.
After the investigation, Harker Heights police arrested Darrell Lamont Hubbard and Davonta Shymere Gaines, Gadd said in the release.
Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Hubbard and Gaines on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on a licensed premise. Coleman set the bond for both men at $30,000.
The Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident.
