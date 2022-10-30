Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
KILLEEN
The Killeen Police Department has not release police reports in recent days, and issued a statement last week regarding the issue. KPD said a technical “bug that is\affecting the ability to export records,” according to the statement.
“We were advised that at this time there is no date set for the fix, but hopefully it will be by the end of the week,” according to the public affairs office at KPD.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide statistics for the Police Blotter on weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide statistics for the Police Blotter on weekends.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for failure to appear, possession of marijuana was reported at 12;59 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:22 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:09 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:39 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A protective order violation was reported at 7:24 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
