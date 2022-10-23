Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish statistics on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish statistics on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:47 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Shots fired was reported at 1:26 a.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Taylor Street.
Shots fired was reported at 2:43 a.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
Harassment was reported at 10;10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Fraud was reported at 10;18 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:29 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 1:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of County Road 1045.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:49 p.m. Saturday on Dana Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:26 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580 Road.
A prowler was reported at 8:59 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Skipcha Trail.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10;14 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An assault was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.