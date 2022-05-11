Two Killeen locations and two dates have been scheduled by Carter BloodCare and area businesses to get a jump on blood donations for summer.
On Saturday, the Carter BloodCare bus will be in the parking lot at Grace Bible Church at 1203 Winkler Avenue. Donations will be taken from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For information or appointment times, donors are asked to contact Joey Colon at 254-690-1728.
The second drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 25, at AdventHealth-Central Texas, 2201 South Clear Creek Road. Donations will be taken in conference rooms three and four. For information or appointment times, donors are asked to contact Sarah Kennedy at 254-519-8202.
Carter BloodCare representatives remind the public that the need for blood never takes a break.
“Up to 800 patients, including those injured in accidents, older adults with health issues, people undergoing cancer treatments and many others, need blood transfusions daily,” according to a news release. “Most require more than one unit of red blood cells or other components, such as plasma or platelets.”
As a thank you for donating, each person who donates at these two events in Killeen will receive a “Summer Donate — Give for Texans” T-shirt, while supplies last.
Carter BloodCare can reserve a spot for anyone at either of these events by calling 800-366-2834 or by visiting their website at www.carterbloodcare.org
