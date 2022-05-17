Killeen has issued two boil-water notices within 24 hours.
At 4:15 p.m. Monday residents at addresses from 1002 to 1109 Trimmier Road were given notice to begin boiling water prior to consumption due to a break and needed repairs to a water main.
At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday notice was posted for all residents from 1001 to 1019 Carrie Circle, also due to water pipe break and needed repairs, city officials said in a news release.
“Due to a break in the water line, water crews will need to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours,” according to the release.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
