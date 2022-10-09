Killeen police officers were dispatched around 6:05 a.m. to the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road early Sunday morning in reference to a two-vehicle crash. According to Ofelia Miramontez with the department’s Public Affairs Division, officers located a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra with serious damage upon arrival.
“The driver of the Hyundai was trapped and had to be extricated by the Killeen Fire Department. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition,” the release said. “The driver of the Ford, the sole occupant, was transported by ambulance also to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The passenger of the Hyundai was treated and released at the scene.”
