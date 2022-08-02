A Copperas Cove woman has added her name to the mix of candidates for the Copperas Cove ISD school board.
Retired network engineer from West Fort Hood, Heather Copeland, filed for Place 5 on Aug. 1. Place 5 is currently held by incumbent board trustee Jeff Gorres, who as of Monday had not filed.
Filing continues through Aug. 22. Copperas Cove ISD will accept candidate applications Monday-Friday during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Candidate applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to Copperas Cove ISD, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
On the final day of filing, the administration offices will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For the Copperas Cove City Council, on Friday, resident John Hale filed for Place 4, which is currently held by Jay Manning. Since he is term-limited, Manning cannot file for reelection.
Applications for a place on the ballot for city council will be accepted Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The physical and mailing address for filing an application is:
Copperas Cove City Hall, Attn: Lisa Wilson, 914 S. Main St., Suite D, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
