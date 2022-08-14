Ronnie King and his team went to work Saturday morning and were able to take more than 60 patrons during his weekend back-to-school-haircut deal at Ronnie’s Cuts in Copperas Cove.
“I did this because there was a need,” King said, between customers Sunday. “Families have way too much to deal with at the beginning of a new school year to ignore a new haircut for the first day of school.” King, who worked in the Killeen area for 14 years, finally opened up Ronnie’s Cuts in his hometown, Copperas Cove in April.
“It’s a little more family-oriented — slower-paced,” King said in an interview with the Herald in April. “And I believe that there’s a hunger for something good here in Copperas Cove. And it’s a long time coming.”
His “something good” this weekend was a $5 haircut, a new backpack and school supplies and a Matchbox toy for the first 48 school-age children who came in.
“By the middle of the day Saturday, we had to start a list,” said Jessica Garza one of King’s stylists. “Then we tried to work in our regular customers.”
Even after working longer hours Saturday, King had to ask some who came by to wait until Sunday. By Sunday at 10 a.m. the shop was full of people. Some families chose to wait outside the shop until their names were called.
All in all, the two-day experience was a fulfilling experience for King and his staff.
Customers who waited, did so patiently and even got in on the camraderie. King provided small snacks and drinks as needed. Once customer, and long time friend, brought doughnuts when he came in Sunday morning. George McConico proceeded to take a seat and swapped stories with some of those waiting. McConico was a teacher for many years and said he enjoyed the job and would never pass up a chance to share experiences with others. Coincidentally, McConico was a teacher in Copperas Cove when King was a senior in high school.
Amanda Randazzo, mother of 3-month old twins, left them at home with dad, and brought her sons Jonas, 6, and Sammy, 8, to Ronnie’s for his technical expertise.
“I want a Robolox haircut,” Jonas said. He will be in first grade at Clark Elementary starting Tuesday. His brother Sammy “just wanted a fade,” he said. Randazzo’s husband is stationed at Fort Hood and they were looking for a good barber when they found King.
As the trio of barbers saw customer after customer, each with a smile at the end of their time in the chair, it appeared that the effort had been worth it. They had listened to each child, teen or adult and delivered on a promise--because there was a need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.