Ronnie King and his team went to work Saturday morning and were able to take more than 60 patrons during his weekend back-to-school-haircut deal at Ronnie’s Cuts in Copperas Cove.

“I did this because there was a need,” King said, between customers Sunday. “Families have way too much to deal with at the beginning of a new school year to ignore a new haircut for the first day of school.” King, who worked in the Killeen area for 14 years, finally opened up Ronnie’s Cuts in his hometown, Copperas Cove in April.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.