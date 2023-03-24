Festivals

Copperas Cove High School Senior Andrea Steller shows off the artwork she created that will be on display at CCISD’s inaugural Festival of the Arts on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public and is one of two events taking place in the city.

 Courtesy Photo

Two festivals in Copperas Cove are happening Saturday with overlapping times and not far apart from each other. One of the festivals is a fine arts festival at the high school, while the other is a celebration honoring the anniversary of the city’s founding at Copperas Cove City Park. Both events are open to the public.

Spring Festival

