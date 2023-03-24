Two festivals in Copperas Cove are happening Saturday with overlapping times and not far apart from each other. One of the festivals is a fine arts festival at the high school, while the other is a celebration honoring the anniversary of the city’s founding at Copperas Cove City Park. Both events are open to the public.
The city of Copperas Cove is holding its first-ever Copperas Cove Spring Festival.
The festival is set to take place from 2-7 p.m. at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
At Saturday’s festival, there will be an adult slow-pitch softball tournament, a pop-up market, a kids zone, beer and wine tents, food trucks and live entertainment.
Entrance into the park is $5 for vehicles and $1 for those walking in.
Meanwhile, at Copperas Cove High School, the school district is holding its inaugural Festival of the Arts.
The festival will feature different theater, music, visual arts and dance performances while also showcasing student artwork.
Festival of the Arts is scheduled to go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will take place inside the high school cafeteria at 851 W. Avenue D.
Groups from different age/grade levels will perform on Saturday.
The full schedule of performances is below:
10 a.m.: Welcome/activity and craft booths open
10:45 a.m.: Williams/Ledger Elementary Sunrise Singers
11 a.m.: Clements/Parsons Elementary honor choir
11:15 a.m.: S. C. Lee Cougar band
11:30 a.m.: S. C. Lee Cougar choir
11:45 a.m.: Martin Walker Elementary TrebleMakers
Noon: Hettie Halstead Elementary honor choir
12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: Break for lunch
1:15 p.m.: Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary choir
1:30 p.m.: House Creek Elementary choir
1:45 p.m.: Copperas Cove Junior High Bullpup band
2 p.m.: Copperas Cove Junior High choir
2:30 p.m.: Copperas Cove Junior High Starlettes dance team
2:45 p.m.: Copperas Cove Junior High theater arts
3 p.m.: Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove band
3:30 p.m.: S. C. Lee Junior High Cougarettes dance team
4 p.m.: Copperas Cove High School Dawg House Theater Improv
4:15 p.m.: Copperas Cove High School Voices of Cove choir
4:30 p.m.: Copperas Cove High School national champion Copperettes dance team
5 p.m.: Copperas Cove High School theater arts one-act play
6 p.m.: Final remarks/Activity and craft booths close
