The Killeen Independent School District received two applications from candidates looking to run for expiring school board seats this May.
Riakos “Rock” Adams filed Thursday to run for the Place 6 seat currently occupied by Minerva Trujillo. Killeen ISD board president JoAnn Purser filed her application for re-election to the Place 7 seat Friday.
The Killeen ISD board of trustees election day will be on May 1.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballot will be able to do so through Feb. 12.
