There will be at least one contested race in the city of Copperas Cove in the Nov. 2 election.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, council members officially ordered a special election for Place 3 after Councilman Dan Yancey effectively resigned his seat to run for mayor.
Residents Shawn Alzona and Scott A. Remalia have both filed paperwork to run to fill out the remaining year on his term.
The filing period for the Place 3 special election is open through Sept. 1.
Applications can be filed in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the city secretary’s office, 914 S. Main St., Suite D.
Candidate packets are available on the city website and in the city secretary’s office.
Applications can be mailed to 914 S. Main St., Suite D, Attn: Lisa Wilson, Copperas Cove, TX, 76522. They can also be emailed to lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
Residents can still file via the same methods listed above through Aug. 16 for Place 1, Place 2 and mayor.
So far, incumbents Joann Courtland and Fred Chavez have filed for re-election in Places 1 and 2, respectively. Yancey has filed for mayor.
All three races are uncontested as of Wednesday evening.
