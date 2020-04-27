A two-story apartment building in Killeen went through two separate fires in one 12-hour period over the weekend.
An apartment building in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive first caught fire on a second-floor balcony around 2:27 p.m. Friday. According to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine, two engines, an aerial truck, an ambulance and two battalion chiefs responded to extinguish the fire, which is currently believed to be accidental in origin.
Roughly 12 hours after the initial fire call, the fire department received a call to the same building for another fire around 2:47 a.m. Saturday. The fire was extinguished, but fire and water damage displaced all 12 units.
"No injuries were reported, and the Emergency Management Coordinator worked with the tenants and Red Cross to provide assistance," Shine said.
The second fire is currently under investigation to determine its cause and relation to the first fire. Initial indications are that strong winds and low humidity may have reignited an ember from the earlier fire. Arson is not suspected.
