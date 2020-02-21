Two former KISD students have set their sights on Olympic gold, and both of them are just one step away from punching their ticket to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo from July 24 to Aug. 9.
Darius Fulghum, 23, is an amateur boxer fighting in the heavyweight division of 91 kg, or 201 pounds. Fulghum, a 2015 graduate of Ellison High School, has already earned his way onto Team USA by winning the Olympic trials in December.
“The feeling was indescribable,” he said Wednesday. “It’s too much emotions, I guess, to just put into one word.”
He overcame being the lowest seeded boxer in the trials.
“The happiness of that lasted me until now,” he said. “I even still think about it now.”
Now, he could punch his ticket to Tokyo in about five weeks. Fulghum will go up against boxers from the three American continents in the American Olympic Qualification Event from March 26 to April 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In order to qualify for Tokyo, Fulghum must finish as one of the top three boxers in Argentina. If he does not qualify in March, Fulghum will have one more opportunity to qualify in the World Olympic Qualification Event from May 13 to 24 in Paris, France.
A qualification for Tokyo means he would be one of only 22 men from around the world to represent their countries in boxing, according to an article on the Olympic Channel.
As with the Olympic trials in December, Fulghum said he will use the underdog mentality as motivation when he faces international competition in Argentina.
“Any time I go in thinking I have a chip on my shoulder, it brings out the best in me when it comes to fight night,” he said.
In order to prepare for the Olympic trials, Fulghum has had to juggle nursing school at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, near Houston.
So far, Fulghum said training while doing nursing school is the biggest challenge he has had to overcome, and he credits family support for helping him do it.
Omar Craddock, 28, is a track and field athlete competing in the triple jump. He will compete to qualify for Tokyo in the track and field team trials June 20 and 23 in Eugene, Oregon. The entire trials last from June 19-28.
In order to clinch his spot to Tokyo, Craddock must finish as one of the two best triple jumpers in a field of about 20.
This is not the first time the 2009 Killeen Richard Milburn Academy graduate has gotten to this point. Previously, Craddock competed in the Olympic trials in 2012 and 2016.
He faced adversity in both years. In 2012, he went without a coach since his coach at the University of Florida, Dick Booth, took a position at another university.
In 2016, he was hampered by a hamstring injury, giving him only two weeks to prepare for the trials.
Craddock, who now lives in California, said he is confident about his chances this year, however.
“The talent is there,” he said. “Since 2012, I could’ve made those teams.”
Craddock said the biggest hurdles to clear are the mental barriers, but he has surrounded himself with Olympic royalty to help him prepare.
He is being coached by Al Joyner and mentored by Kenny Harrison, triple jump gold medalists in the 1984 and 1996 Olympics, respectively.
He is also being mentored by Killeen native Eric Gaither who coached him to a national title in the youth boys division of the Amateur Athletic Union in 2005 when Craddock was 14.
“He reaches out to me as a performance strategist,” Gaither said.
Gaither offers Craddock technical advice as he prepares for a competition.
“He trusts me to render some sort of analysis of a jump,” he added.
Gaither is confident of Craddock’s abilities heading into the June trials.
“I am confident that Omar will yield his best performance at the Olympic trials in 2020,” he said.
If Craddock qualifies for the Olympics, it will not be his first time competing internationally. He was on Team USA for four world championships — 2013 in Moscow; 2015 in Beijing; 2016 in Portland, Oregon, and 2019 in Doha, Qatar. His highest finish was fourth place in 2015.
Fulghum and Craddock are friends, and they both had words of praise for each other.
“As a person, in general, Omar’s the man,” Fulghum said. “Personally, he’s been dominating track since as long as I can remember.”
Fulghum said Craddock has been “crushing it” since high school.
Craddock said if he wasn’t a jumper, he would like to box.
“I love boxing, and that’s why I’m super proud of Darius,” Craddock said. “Just to hear his whole process, it’s amazing.”
KISD Superintendent John Craft issued a statement on behalf of the district.
“We are proud of the two former Killeen ISD students who are on their way to securing a spot to represent Team USA at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Craft said. “Their talent, determination, hard work and sacrifice will hopefully lead to fulfilling the dreams of bringing home gold.”
