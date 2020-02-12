The Department of the Army released an assignment list for general officers this week which includes several changes for Fort Hood leadership.
Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, special assistant to the III Corps and Fort Hood commander, has been assigned as a deputy commanding general for III Corps and Fort Hood.
He will replace current III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, who has been assigned as the commander of U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Fort Hood officials said a ceremony marking the changes will take place Feb. 21 at Fort Hood.
Kamper first arrived to Fort Hood more than four years ago, taking over as commander of Operational Test Command on West Fort Hood on Aug. 19, 2015.
In 2018, he was assigned as the deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood.
Efflandt’s first assignment at Fort Hood was in 2010 when he took over command of the 1st Brigade Combat Team when he was a colonel.
III Corps and Fort Hood has two deputy commander positions. The other deputy commander, British Army Maj. Gen. Gerald Strickland, is currently deployed with III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Robert “Pat” White in Iraq as part of the ongoing mission to defeat the Islamic State group.
