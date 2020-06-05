FORT HOOD — Soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division received the praise as their command teams were presented with a prestigious award for cavalry units Friday.
The Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award, formerly known as the Draper Award, recognizes outstanding cavalry and armor leaders and units, according to Maj. Marcellus Simmons, the public affairs officer for the division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.
Only one cavalry troop and one tank company in the entire division can win the award, and both were from 1st Brigade.
The units that won the award were Blackhawk Troop from 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, and Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment.
Division commander Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater gave credit to the soldiers before presenting the awards to their respective command teams.
“While we’re going to present something to a commander and a first sergeant here, it takes the entire organization to win this, right?” Broadwater said. “So from the very youngest soldier in each one of the organizations ... this trophy, and this award, represents your hard work and your dedication.”
Units win the award based on a compilation of several basic soldier skills and how well they qualify on their individual weapons systems and tank or Bradley.
