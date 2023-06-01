comedy.JPG

Sherri Shepherd, left, and Kym Whitley will be coming to Killeen Friday and Saturday for their show "Two Funny Mamas Live" located at the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge.

 Courtesy Photo

Two well-known comedians and actresses — Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd — will be performing their comedy special this weekend in Killeen.

The comedy show — “Two Funny Mamas Live” — will take place Friday and Saturday at Twice As Funny Comedy Louge, 420 E. Ave. C, in downtown Killeen.

