Two well-known comedians and actresses — Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd — will be performing their comedy special this weekend in Killeen.
The comedy show — “Two Funny Mamas Live” — will take place Friday and Saturday at Twice As Funny Comedy Louge, 420 E. Ave. C, in downtown Killeen.
Whitley and Shepherd, who are best friends, will be performing for two nights with four total shows, along with a meet and greet Saturday afternoon at Fort Cavazos.
The pair explained to the Herald how this is their first time bringing their podcast of four years — “Two Funny Mamas” — on the road and how they love telling comedy whether on stage or online.
“Killeen is near the beginning of the tour so it’s still very new to us.” Whitley said in a Zoom call with the Herald this week.
They will get the chance to sit in a more intimate setting with fans while also getting to answer Q&A questions nearing the end of each show.
“We’ll see if our friendship will still last after this tour,” Shepherd joked with KDH in regards to their friendship being brought to the road together.
The ladies started their comedic and acting careers in the 1990’s with both being from big cities.
Whitley got her first role in 1995 in the short-movie “Seven Thirty-Five.” From there, she continued playing roles in different movies and shows, leading to her breakout roles in “Salon,” “House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute,” “Martin,” “Married with Children” and more. Whitley holds over 100 different acting roles under her name.
Shepherd began her television career on the show “Cleghorne!” a WB sitcom. After it was canceled she was met with hard times but soon was offered to play on the “Jamie Foxx Show.” That role allowed for many more roles to come. She acted on “Friends,” “Living Single,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and more, including her ongoing talk-show by the name “Sherri.”
Shepherd was also on the daytime talk show, “The View.”
The two women said the are looking forward to the Killeen audience’s laughter, especially because both women have family in the military so they can relate to local residents.
Shepherd said she has a cousin in the Marines.
“He’s in San Antonio, and my cousins who are all in Houston are all in the airforce,” she said.
Friday, June 2: 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3: 7 and 9:30 p.m.
There is also a meet and greet with the two comedians from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cleer Creek Exchange at Fort Cavazos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.