The Republican candidate who wins the upcoming March 1 primary for the newly revised U.S. House District 31 — which includes a portion of Bell County — will become the area’s next congressman, as no Democrat filed to challenge the winner in November.
District 31 has been represented by Congressman John Carter, of Round Rock, for the past 19 years.
However, the boundaries of the 31st District changed in 2021 when Gov. Greg Abbott approved redistricted congressional maps that removed the Democrat-leaning city of Killeen from the rest of Bell County and placed it with the 11th District currently represented by Congressman August Pfluger.
From west to east, Texas’ District 11 spans 320 miles — about half the width of the state of Texas, meaning Killeen residents are now in a district that also represents Odessa in West Texas, five hours away.
The new version of District 31 includes Bosque, Hamilton, Coryell, Williamson and Burnet counties, and about three-fourths of Bell County — minus Killeen.
Incumbent John Carter is running against two other Republicans — Mike Williams, of Georgetown, and Abhiram Garapati, of Leander — to retain the seat he’s held since 2003.
When asked what his top three priorities are this election cycle, longtime politician Carter pointed to perceived failures of the current administration.
“Over the last year, President Biden’s administration has failed the American people on so many fronts,” he said in an email to the Herald. “The border is open, inflation is at a 40-year high, our enemies are emboldened and American families are worse off under this one-party Democrat rule. My top issue is restoring law and order and commonsense.
“I want to finish securing the border with physical and technological infrastructure, stop Democrats’ out-of-control spending to correct inflation, make sure our service members have the resources they need to do their jobs and stop this overreaching administration in its tracks.”
The Herald asked for the congressman’s position on congressional term limits; however, Carter — who is approaching his 20th anniversary in Washington — did not answer the question.
Garapati, of Leander, considers Carter to be part of the “status quo,” according to his campaign website.
“Washington has become a place for the status quo and nothing gets done of the people, by the people, or for the people and no one represents this status quo more than our current Congressman John Carter, who has been in Washington for the last two decades,” his website states.
The owner of Ant Savings — described as a multimillion dollar Austin-based real estate investment firm which owns investment properties in 13 states — Garapati says he is “pro-business,” “pro-life,” and a supporter of lower taxes, the Second Amendment, legal immigration, and privatized “low-cost” health care.
Garapati came to the U.S. in 1997 at the age of 22, according to his website, and made his “first million dollars by the age of 30.” The candidate says he is also a farmer and a cattle rancher on his 200-acre ranch in Austin.
Mike Williams, of Georgetown, is a retired firefighter and community college teacher.
In an email to the Herald Friday, Williams said his top three issues are “election/voting integrity,” “parents rights and civil liberties,” and “the border.”
When asked how he would better the lives of his constituents, he answered, “Improving the lives of all Americans is best accomplished with Constitutional compliance.”
He said he is running for office because “our current ‘Ruling Class’ have lost all sense of what our Constitutional Republic is.”
In a YouTube video posted to his campaign website, Williams speaks often of his disapproval of “progressives.”
“The progressive ideology is on the march,” he said. “They are attacking our way of life and fundamental ways. Our first and second amendment rights, for instance, with their PC culture and gun-grabbing schemes. No bueno. Their tax on our due-process rights, wanting to criminalise thought, and requiring proof of innocence, that’s not how we roll in Texas. The progressives are attacking our children, our school children, exposing them, trying to indoctrinate them to whatever crazy notion pops into their twisted minds.”
Early voting for the March 1 election begins Monday.
I urge voters to vote against Carter. He is an opponent of your gun rights. He voted for a provision in the National Defense Authorization act that allowed confiscation of guns from active duty servicemen without any due process. Both of his opponents support our gun rights. Carter is also one of the RINOs who are spending our nation into financial ruin. Carter needs to go.
