The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will sponsor two food-related festivals this weekend.
The 15th Annual Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival, city’s signature event, is set for Saturday at Harker Heights Community Park.
The event, which takes place from 2 to 8 p.m., will feature over 100 vendors offering craft brews, Texas wines, handmade crafts, live music, activities and more.
There will also be a People’s Choice Award for best craft brew and best wine at the festival.
General admission is free. A $25 per car Parking Pass at the festival benefits local nonprofit organizations.
Overflow parking will be provided at Harker Heights High School.
Limited VIP tickets are available for $100 each (parking pass sold separately).
A VIP ticket entitles the holder to:
Exclusive pours and food pairing
Souvenir beverage pouch
Complimentary appetizers
Exclusive experiences
Meet the Brew Masters from Texas Breweries
Meet & greet with the band
VIP cash bar
Private tent, available seating, swag items, selfie wall and activities.
Vendors are still being accepted for the festival. Apply online at marketing@hhchamber.com.
TACOS & TEQUILA
On Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host a new event, Tacos & Tequila — also at Harker Heights Community Park.
The event will feature an evening of music, tacos and tequila.
In addition to tacos, food will include Mexican street fare from local restaurants, food trucks and culinary teams from around the Central Texas area.
Live music will be provided by Mariachi Los Tres Martinez.
Mexican Food Dance will be performed by Vida y Danza.
The exclusive event is open to the first 100 ticket holders. Tickets may be purchased online at hhchamber.com
As of late Thursday, the event was almost sold out according to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
All ticket holders will receive a souvenir shot glass, tequila sampling, participate in People’s Choice Taco Competition, and have access to taco vendors, specialty cocktails and live music.
