HARKER HEIGHTS — Mayoral candidates Michael Blomquist and Jackeline Soriano Fountain attended a political forum sponsored by the Bell County Republican Party and hosted by Vintage Church on Farm-to-Market 3219.
Three other candidates in the May 6 Harker Heights mayoral race — Vitalis Dubininkas, David Jones and Marva Solomon — did not attend the Monday night forum.
About 30 residents assembled at the forum, which was spirited yet cordial.
Blomquist currently serves in the Place 2 seat on the council. Fountain was a city council member for two consecutive terms, stepping down in May 2022 due to term limits.
Referring to last week’s Harker Heights Chamber of Commerece forum, Fountain said, “The mayoral candidates met last week, and Michael ended up being named ‘Captain America’ and I walked away with the title of ‘Storm.’ I guess we’ll learn the true meaning of those labels later on.”
Each candidate was allowed five minutes to make introductory remarks and then answered several specific questions posed by moderator Mack Lattimer, the chair of the Bell County Republican Party.
The candidates were given 5 minutes at the end of the forum to share closing remarks.
The candidates were asked questions about the budget, tax rate, impact and other fees, ordinances that should be removed from the Harker Heights City Code, new ordinances that should be added to the code, the crime rate, the Heights Master Plan, planning and zoning, water, the Harker Heights debate about decisions concerning eliminating misdemeanor marijuana laws, and improving communication with City officials at all levels.
Blomquist responded to the budget question, saying, “Harker Heights population is growing at 19.2% so my belief is that we’ll have to increase our budget next year because our growth will demand it, but we will be prudent about it.”
Fountain said, “I’m not sure which way it will go but in August, the council and all administrators plus staff will get together in their annual budget retreat and based on the proposed budget, we will make adjustments as necessary.”
Concerning the tax rate, Fountain did not commit to an increase or decrease at the forum but did say, “As the city sets its tax rate, we won’t take away from the budget due to the fact that safety and other major needs are at the top of the priority list.”
Blomquist also talked about the tax rate.
“I don’t know yet what the staff has for us to consider next year, but I’m confident that we could lower the tax rate again,” Blomquist said. “I really can’t say how much until I see the budget.”
The candidates answered several questions from the long list provided by Lattimer, but one that drew passionate answers from both candidates was about decisions that have been made concerning laws about misdemeanor possession amounts of marijuana.
Last November, voters in Heights approved a new city law decriminalizing misdemeanor marijuana possession. However, in the weeks that followed, the Harker Heights City Council struck down the new law, saying it conflicts with state law. The measure will be on the ballot again in May.
Blomquist said, “Our vote on that issue was not meant to take a position on state marijuana laws. We were simply performing our duties as required by the Texas Constitution and Texas law. Cities do not have the authority to amend or ignore state law.
“Harker Heights council members, the mayor and police officers have all sworn oaths to follow all the laws of the state of Texas. Once again, our vote in November (to repeal the voter-approved ordinance decriminalizing misdemeanor possession of marijuana) was to follow our oath and allow law enforcement to do the same.”
Referring to the effort by Austin-based Ground Game Texas to get the marijuana ordinance on the November 2022 ballot and advocate for its passage, Fountain said, “We will not allow any group to dictate what we do in our city. It took us 63 years to get here, and outside influence will not change the way we live!”
The municipal election is May 6, with early voting taking place April 24 to May 2.
For those residents not yet registered, Thursday is the deadline to register to vote in the election.
