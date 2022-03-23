Two people were injured following a four-car accident in central Killeen Wednesday afternoon.
Killeen Police Department officers responded to a “major crash” at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and W. S. Young Drive at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
“Upon the officers arrival, they found four vehicles had been involved in the crash,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email to the Herald Wednesday. “One person (driver of Jetta) was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition and a second person (driver of Charger) was transported to Advent Health with non-life-threatening injuries.”
Miramontez said the preliminary investigation found that a black Jetta was traveling westbound on Central Texas Expressway when it “disregarded the red light” striking a Dodge Charger that was traveling northbound on W.S. Young Drive.
“The impact caused the Charger to strike a Ford Focus that was stopped at a red light facing southbound and the Jetta to strike a Honda Odyssey that was headed westbound on CTE,” she said. “The drivers of the Focus and Honda reported minor injuries and were not transported.”
Multiple first responders were seen on the westbound access road of Interstate 14 near the W.S. Young Drive intersection. Traffic was redirected by first responders on both sides of I-14. The westbound I-14 Trimmier Road exit was closed as those injured were airlifted to area hospitals.
